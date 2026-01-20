Rajasthan Youth Congress Dissolved, 344 Office Bearers Sacked

The entire state executive of the Rajasthan Youth Congress has been dissolved with immediate effect, following instructions from the party's national leadership, party sources said on Tuesday.

With this decision, the tenure of all office bearers, including the party's state general secretary and secretaries, has come to an end.

The order was issued on Tuesday and bears the signatures of Youth Congress in-charge Vikas Chhikara and co-in-charges Gyanesh Shukla and Kapil Desai.

The decision was taken on the basis of an internal organisational report that cited prolonged inactivity, poor participation, and factionalism within the party's state unit.

According to the report submitted by the party's state in charge, the Rajasthan Youth Congress failed to show the expected level of activity over a long period.

Many office bearers were reportedly inactive and did not participate regularly in organisational programmes, protests, meetings, or campaigns.

Sources from the party said the dissolved state executive had around 344 office bearers, a majority of whom were found to be disengaged from active organisational work.

Attendance at key programmes was reportedly unsatisfactory, raising serious concerns within the party's state leadership.

Nearly two months ago, the Rajasthan Youth Congress had issued showcause notices to more than 200 party office bearers seeking explanations for their inactivity.

However, many of them allegedly failed to respond.

In addition, persistent complaints of groupism and internal factionalism had surfaced, which were affecting the smooth functioning and unity of the party organisation.

Following the dissolution of the party's state executive, the organisation is now expected to move swiftly towards forming a new and more active team.

Sources indicate that the Congress leadership is keen to induct grassroots-level, committed, and loyal youth leaders, especially in view of the upcoming political and electoral environment in the state.

The order also signals that a new state executive committee will be announced soon.

After the decision, political activity among aspirants for Rajasthan Youth Congress posts has intensified, with party's leaders stepping up outreach and lobbying efforts.

Political observers see the move as a significant step towards organisational overhaul in the Rajasthan Youth Congress.

The Congress' national leadership's intervention is being viewed as an attempt to strengthen the party's youth wing by addressing internal issues and ensuring greater accountability and performance.

