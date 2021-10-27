Under-Construction Shopping Complex Of Jailed Mukhtar Ansari's Wife Attached In UP

Don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari is presently lodged at Banda jail. (File)

The district administration in UP's Ghazipur has attached the under-construction shopping complex of Afshan Ansari, wife of don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari.

On the orders of District Magistrate Mangala Prasad Singh, the officials attached the illegal building under the UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.

The cost of the building in Deodhi Ballabhdas Panch Rasta locality of Ghazipur Nagar is estimated to be around Rs 3 crore, a senior district official said on Wednesday.

On the orders of the district magistrate, SDM Sadar Anirudh Pratap Singh, Police Officer-Nagar Ojaswi Chawla, Kotwal Deepender Singh reached the spot on Tuesday and attached it, the official said.

Earlier as well, the administration had confiscated and attached the properties of BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari's family and his gang members.

Mukhtar Ansari, who was brought from Punjab earlier this year, is presently lodged at Banda jail.

