UN Chief's Appeal, As Pakistan Continues Ceasefire Violations Along Line Of Control

UN Secretary General made an appeal to Pakistan to end ceasefire violations along the LoC (File)

The ceasefire appeal by UN chief Antonio Guterres amidst the coronavirus pandemic is global and should be applied everywhere, including along the Line of Control, his spokesperson said, as Pakistani forces repeatedly engaged in unprovoked firing along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir this week that killed an Indian national.

India on Friday registered a strong protest with Pakistan over the killing of an Indian national in the unprovoked firing by Pakistani forces along the LoC in Poonch district on Thursday.

"The Secretary-General's appeal for a global ceasefire is exactly that. It is global, and it should be applied everywhere," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Friday.

He was responding to a question on the unprovoked firing by Pakistan at the Line of Control even as the UN chief has appealed for a global ceasefire in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the Pakistan Army targeted Qasba, Kirni, Shapur and Mankote sectors of Poonch, Indian officials said.

There have been frequent incidents of ceasefire violation by Pakistan since India announced its decision to withdraw the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcate it into two union territories in August last year.

Pakistan often resorts to ceasefire violations to push terrorists into India.

Indian troops have also been retaliated to Pakistan's unprovoked firing.

Mr Dujarric added he has not got any updates from the UN colleagues in the United Nation Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) on the situation.

The UNMOGIP, established in January 1949, observes and reports on ceasefire violations along and across the LoC and the Working Boundary between the two neighbours in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as reports developments that could lead to ceasefire violations.

India, however, maintains that UNMOGIP has "outlived its relevance" after the Simla Agreement signed between the two countries in 1972.

