UK Diaspora From India's Northeast Brings Ancestral Traditions To World Stage

The diaspora from India's northeast in the UK came together to showcase the region's extraordinary cultural diversity, in an event the organisers called a "landmark celebration of unity, heritage and identity."

This was the "first event of its kind in London to celebrate all eight northeastern states on such a large scale," attracting hundreds of visitors, the organisers said. The overwhelming response indicated a "growing visibility, unity and pride of the northeast Indian diaspora in the UK," they said in a statement.

The significant milestone was made possible by volunteers of the diaspora group North East Indians in the UK (NEIUK) and supported by Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma, the head of Tripura's erstwhile royal family.

"We are bringing a piece of our unique heritage, living history and soul to the world by turning our ancestral traditions into a bridge for cross-cultural learning and understanding," said Susan Nonsieg, a festival participant representing Meghalaya.

Thoiba Thoudam of Manipur, explaining the vision behind the festival, said, "It was our desire to bring people from the northeast and around the world together to celebrate the richness, diversity and beauty of the region through food, folk songs, music, handloom displays and much more."

The festival served as a major platform to introduce India's northeast region to a global audience. The organisers in a statement said the event featured "regional cuisine, folk songs, live musical performances, traditional handloom and handicraft displays, cultural exhibitions and community activities."

They pointed out such events help "address the limited awareness and common misconceptions about northeast India among international audiences, including misunderstandings about the region's geography, communities and history."

They expressed hope the festival would encourage "broader conversations and deeper appreciation of the region's cultural heritage". The event also served as a vital networking hub by bringing together professionals, entrepreneurs and artists.

The platform "fosters collaboration, creates meaningful connections and strengthens the sense of belonging among northeastern communities living abroad," the organisers said.

There was an enthusiastic turnout of the second-generation diaspora. Many of them who were born or raised in the UK were able to experience the authentic traditions of all the sister states of the northeast in one place.

It was "particularly meaningful to see younger generations embracing their heritage," the organisers said, adding they recognised that the preservation and promotion of northeast India's rich cultural identity will depend on these young attendees "carrying the legacy forward for generations to come.