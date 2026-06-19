India's Monsoon Paradox: Flood Alert For Northeast While Delhi Sizzles

India's monsoon is painting two starkly different pictures this week. While parts of North Bengal and the Northeast are staring at the threat of flooding rain, landslides and waterlogging, large swathes of north and central India continue to reel under oppressive heat, humidity and heatwave conditions even as thunderstorms and lightning crack across the country.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for North Bengal on June 20, warning that isolated areas of Alipurduar and Jalpaiguri districts could receive more than 20 cm of rainfall in a day.

At the same time, Delhi-NCR remains under a yellow alert for thunderstorms and gusty winds, but temperatures are still expected to hover around 39-42 degrees Celsius, offering little respite from the heat.

Satellite imagery released by the IMD on Friday showed a vast belt of lightning activity stretching from the Himalayan region through eastern and central India to parts of the south, highlighting the volatile weather conditions unfolding across multiple states simultaneously.

Bengal And Northeast On Flood Watch

The most intense monsoon activity is concentrated over the eastern Himalayas and the northeast.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura over the next several days, raising concerns of flash floods, landslides and transport disruptions in vulnerable hill districts.

In North Bengal, districts including Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar are expected to receive persistent heavy rain. Authorities have warned of waterlogging in low-lying areas, reduced visibility, damage to standing crops and landslide risks in the Darjeeling and Kalimpong hills.

Yet even within West Bengal, the monsoon is telling two different stories.

While North Bengal remains under the grip of strong monsoon currents, South Bengal has seen a surprisingly subdued spell since the monsoon arrived. Kolkata, which had recorded virtually no meaningful rainfall after the monsoon's onset on June 11, finally received showers on Thursday, bringing temporary relief from days of sticky, uncomfortable weather.

Meteorologists attribute the disparity to the position of the seasonal trough, which is currently lying close to the Himalayan foothills.

"When the trough remains near the foothills, North Bengal and the Northeast receive the bulk of the rain," weather officials explained. A southward shift of the trough is usually needed to bring widespread rainfall to coastal Bengal and peninsular India.

Forecasts suggest rainfall activity may increase over South Bengal after June 20, although prolonged heavy rain is unlikely for Kolkata as the trough is expected to continue oscillating rather than remain anchored over the region.

Delhi Sizzles Despite Rain Forecast

In the national capital, residents are caught in a frustrating weather paradox.

Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph are forecast during the afternoon and evening, but meteorologists say the rain is unlikely to significantly lower temperatures.

Delhi's maximum temperature is expected to remain around 39-42 degrees Celsius over the next few days, while high humidity levels are likely to worsen discomfort. Similar conditions are expected across parts of Haryana, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh.

The IMD has warned that heatwave conditions could persist over eastern and western Uttar Pradesh until June 24, even as monsoon activity strengthens elsewhere.

Storm Warnings Across North And Central India

Beyond the heat and rain, thunderstorms are emerging as a major hazard.

The IMD has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds across large parts of northwest and central India through the weekend. Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh are likely to witness frequent thunderstorm activity, while eastern Rajasthan could see dust storms and thundersqualls.

Wind speeds may reach 60-70 kmph, with gusts touching 80 kmph in some areas.

Parts of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are also likely to witness isolated hailstorms, posing risks to agriculture, transport and infrastructure.

West Coast Finally Gets Its Monsoon Burst

After a sluggish start, the monsoon is expected to intensify along India's western coastline. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is forecast over Konkan and Goa, Coastal Karnataka and Kerala over the coming days. Kerala is likely to witness continued rain and thundershowers until at least June 24, with districts such as Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod under weather alerts for heavy rainfall.

Monsoon Advances, But Slowly

Meteorologists say the country's complex weather pattern is being shaped by a combination of western disturbances and cyclonic circulations interacting with the advancing southwest monsoon.

Although the monsoon has not progressed as rapidly as anticipated, it continues to inch forward. It has already covered large parts of Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar and is expected to advance further into parts of Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Telangana over the next four to five days.

For farmers preparing for the kharif sowing season, the pace of monsoon advancement remains critical. Timely rainfall over the next few weeks will determine planting schedules and influence crop prospects across vast agricultural regions.