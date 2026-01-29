"Are We Becoming A Regressive Society?" New UGC Equity Rules Stayed By Court

The University Grants Commission (UGC)'s new regulations have been put on hold by the Supreme Court amid widespread protests, especially by the general category students, highlighting the need to re-examine the rules.

In strong remarks on the issue, a bench led by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant said there is "complete vagueness" in the UGC rules, and its language needs to be looked into by an expert.

"After 75 years, all that we have achieved to become a casteless society, are we becoming a regressive society?" the Chief Justice asked, stating that the unity of India must reflect in the country's educational institutions.

Stating that the rules can be misused, it has also issued a notice to centre and the UGC.

"The worst thing which is happening in ragging is that children coming from south or northeast; they carry their culture and somebody who is alien to this starts commenting on them. Then you have spoken about separate hostels. For god's sake. There are inter-caste marriages also now in our society and we have also been in hostels... Where all stayed together," the chief justice said.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions challenging the UGC regulations 2026 that mandated all universities and colleges in the country to establish an Equal Opportunity Centre (EOC) and campus-level panels to inquire into discrimination complaints and promote equity and inclusion.

This led to protests over allegations that the new regulations lacked a clear mechanism for general category students to raise complaints and warned that the regulations could inadvertently increase inequality.