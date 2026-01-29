Advertisement
9 minutes ago

The Supreme Court today stayed the University Grants Commission's (UGC) new regulations aimed at promoting equity in higher education, which have triggered protests and criticism from several quarters, particularly among the general category. The top court directed all higher education institutions to continue following the UGC Regulations, 2012, until further orders.

A Bench issued notice to the Centre and the UGC and listed the matter for further hearing on March 19. The interim order has been passed by invoking the Supreme Court's powers under Article 142 of the Constitution.

In its observations, the court noted that the wording used in the new regulations raises concerns about potential misuse. "The language of the regulations suggests that they could be misused," the court remarked.

Justice Bagchi said the court was mindful of the need to create a fair and inclusive social environment. He also questioned the relevance of introducing new classifications, stating, "When the three Es already exist, how does the concept of 2Cs become relevant?"

The regulations in question were notified by the UGC on January 13, making it mandatory for all higher education institutions to constitute equity committees with members from OBC, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities. These committees were tasked with addressing complaints of discrimination and promoting inclusion on campuses.

Following the notification, protests intensified across the country, with critics allegeing that the UGC Regulations, 2026, could be misused, deepen caste-based divisions, and adversely affect the academic environment. The Supreme Court's stay will remain in force until the next hearing.

Track Here All The  Latest Updates On UGC New Rule Row

Jan 29, 2026 14:07 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

UGC New Rule Row Live: Higher Educational Institutions were tasked to take measures against discrimination

Higher Educational Institutions were tasked to take measures against discrimination:

1) Every higher educational institution shall take appropriate measures to -

a) safeguard the interests of the students without any prejudice to their caste, creed,

religion, language, ethnicity, gender and disability.

b) eliminate discrimination against or harassment of any student in all forms in

higher educational institutions by prohibiting it and by providing for preventive

and protective measures to facilitate its eradication and punishments for those

who indulge in any form of discrimination or harassment;

c) promote equality among students of all sections of the society.

Jan 29, 2026 14:02 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

UGC New Rule Row Live: When Were The Regulations Notified

The regulations in question were notified by the UGC on January 13, making it mandatory for all higher education institutions to constitute equity committees with members from OBC, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities. These committees were tasked with addressing complaints of discrimination and promoting inclusion on campuses.

Jan 29, 2026 14:00 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

UGC New Rule Row Live: Supreme Court Flags Fairness Concerns

Justice Bagchi said the court was mindful of the need to create a fair and inclusive social environment. He also questioned the relevance of introducing new classifications, stating, "When the three Es already exist, how does the concept of 2Cs become relevant?"

Jan 29, 2026 13:58 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

UGC New Rule Row Live: What Court Noted In Its Observations

In its observations, the court noted that the wording used in the new regulations raises concerns about potential misuse. "The language of the regulations suggests that they could be misused," the court remarked.

Jan 29, 2026 13:57 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

UGC New Rule Row Live: Supreme Court Lists Matter For Further Hearing On March 19

A Bench issued notice to the Centre and the UGC and listed the matter for further hearing on March 19. The interim order has been passed by invoking the Supreme Court's powers under Article 142 of the Constitution.

Jan 29, 2026 13:56 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

UGC New Rule Row Live: Supreme Court Stays 2026 Regulations

The Supreme Court today stayed the University Grants Commission's (UGC) new regulations aimed at promoting equity in higher education, which have triggered protests and criticism from several quarters, particularly among the general category. The top court directed all higher education institutions to continue following the UGC Regulations, 2012, until further orders.

Comments
Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
UGC New Rule Row Live, UGC New Rule Row Live Updates, UGC Regulations 2026
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com