The Supreme Court today stayed the University Grants Commission's (UGC) new regulations aimed at promoting equity in higher education, which have triggered protests and criticism from several quarters, particularly among the general category. The top court directed all higher education institutions to continue following the UGC Regulations, 2012, until further orders.

A Bench issued notice to the Centre and the UGC and listed the matter for further hearing on March 19. The interim order has been passed by invoking the Supreme Court's powers under Article 142 of the Constitution.

In its observations, the court noted that the wording used in the new regulations raises concerns about potential misuse. "The language of the regulations suggests that they could be misused," the court remarked.

Justice Bagchi said the court was mindful of the need to create a fair and inclusive social environment. He also questioned the relevance of introducing new classifications, stating, "When the three Es already exist, how does the concept of 2Cs become relevant?"

The regulations in question were notified by the UGC on January 13, making it mandatory for all higher education institutions to constitute equity committees with members from OBC, Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities. These committees were tasked with addressing complaints of discrimination and promoting inclusion on campuses.

Following the notification, protests intensified across the country, with critics allegeing that the UGC Regulations, 2026, could be misused, deepen caste-based divisions, and adversely affect the academic environment. The Supreme Court's stay will remain in force until the next hearing.

