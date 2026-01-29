Supreme Court Stays UGC 2026 Rules, 2012 Regulations Continue: Key Differences

The Supreme Court has stayed the University Grants Commission's (UGC) new regulations for promoting equity in higher education, directing institutions to continue following the 2012 regulations until further orders. The court has issued notice to the Centre and the UGC, listing the matter for further hearing on March 19. The interim order was passed under Article 142 of the Constitution. The court observed that certain provisions in the 2026 regulations "could be misused" and questioned the relevance of new classifications introduced alongside the existing "three Es."

The UGC Regulations, 2026, notified on January 13, required all higher education institutions to set up Equity Committees representing OBC, SC, and ST communities. The regulations introduced Equal Opportunity Centres, Equity Helplines, Equity Ambassadors, and Equity Squads, with detailed procedures for reporting discrimination, grievance redressal, monitoring, and penalties for non-compliance, including debarment from UGC schemes or programmes.

In comparison, the UGC Regulations, 2012, focused on preventing discrimination and harassment of students through Equal Opportunity Cells and Anti-Discrimination Officers. The 2012 rules emphasised internal institutional safeguards, preventive measures, and awareness initiatives.

The new 2026 regulations sparked nationwide protests over concerns that they could deepen caste-based divisions and affect the academic environment. With the Supreme Court's stay, higher education institutions will continue operating under the 2012 framework while the legal review proceeds.