Centre To Clarify Concerns Over UGC's New Rules Amid Nationwide Backlash

The Union government is expected to soon clarify concerns regarding the University Grants Commission (UGC)'s new regulations on promoting equity in higher education, which have sparked widespread protests, particularly from general category students. Sources told NDTV that the Ministry of Education has been deliberating extensively and examining all aspects of the regulations. Since the matter is currently under consideration in the Supreme Court, the government will communicate its position strictly within the legal framework.

Officials associated with the ministry emphasised that the rules are not directed against any particular group. Committees formed under the regulations will be impartial and inclusive, ensuring representation from all sections to prevent bias or one-sided decisions. Sources added that once the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and implementation guidelines are issued, the situation will become clearer.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, addressing concerns amid widespread protests, assured that the regulations are being implemented strictly within the constitutional framework and under the supervision of the Supreme Court. "I want to very humbly assure everyone that this entire process is within the framework of the Constitution and is being implemented under the supervision of the Supreme Court. No injustice will be done to anyone, and no one will be able to misuse this law," Pradhan said.

The UGC introduced the Equity Regulations to address caste-based discrimination faced by students from reserved categories in higher education institutions (HEIs). Under the rules, all universities and colleges are mandated to establish an Equal Opportunity Centre (EOC) and campus-level committees to inquire into discrimination complaints and promote equity and inclusion.

The move, however, has triggered protests nationwide. Protesters allege that the regulations lack a clear mechanism for general category students to raise complaints and warn that the rules could inadvertently increase inequality.

The regulations were framed following a Supreme Court order linked to a petition on implementing the 2012 UGC anti-discrimination rules, filed by the mothers of Rohith Vemula and Payal Tadvi. Both had died by suicide after alleged caste-based harassment in separate incidents.

The All India Students Association (AISA) supported the regulations, calling them the result of years of institutional failure, but flagged concerns over vague definitions of discrimination and inadequate representation of SCs, STs, OBCs, and women in equity committees.

In response to the backlash, the government said it would include a provision to ensure that complaints from general category students are also addressed.