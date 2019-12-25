U-Turn Will Be Known As Uddhav-Ji Thackeray Turn: Maharashtra BJP Chief

Uddhav Thackeray announced loan waiver up to only Rs 2 lakh, Chandrakant Patil said

Pune:

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil took potshots at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, accusing him taking a U-turn on farm loan waiver promise.

Mr Thackray had promised a complete loan waiver, Mr Patil said, speaking to reporters.

"But he announced loan waiver up to only Rs 2 lakh. We know that there are some limitations. But now he must have understood the difference between announcement and implementation," Mr Patil said

"U-turn will now be known as Uddhav-ji Thackeray turn," he said.

