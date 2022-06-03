Two Houses Collapse Due To Heavy Rainfall In Karnataka's Hubli

Two cars and 2 bikes were also damaged in the incident due to heavy rainfall in Karnataka's Hubli.

Two houses collapsed on Thursday following heavy rainfall in Karnataka's Hubli. However, no casualties have been reported.

Two cars and two bikes were also damaged in the incident. Severe water-logging was reported on Hubli Dharwad road.

Earlier on May 29, India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the Southwest Monsoon has set over Kerala.

Southwest Monsoon has advanced into the remaining parts of the South Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep area, most parts of Kerala, some parts of southern Tamil Nadu, Gulf of Mannar and some more parts of southwest Bay of Bengal, IMD said earlier.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a high-level meeting to review the preparedness to deal with flood situations in the country during the monsoon.

He directed to continuously strengthen coordination between the Central and state-level agencies to establish a permanent system for providing the lowest level prediction of flood and water level rise in the major catchment areas of the country.

Mr Shah's direction came in a high-level meeting he chaired at his office to review the overall preparedness to deal with floods in the coming monsoon.

Taking stock of flood preparedness for the coming monsoon season, Shah also reviewed the preparations made by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in the flood-affected areas under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Home Minister also reviewed the long-term measures to formulate a comprehensive policy to mitigate the flood-related problems in the country.

A large area in India is prone to floods in which the Ganga and the Brahmaputra are the main flood basins and Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal are the most flood-prone states.

