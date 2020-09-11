Two Arrested For Running Call Centre, Duping Job Seekers: Mumbai Cops

The accused offered high-paying jobs but demanded money for sending offer letter(Representational)

The Mumbai police have arrested two persons from Delhi for allegedly running a call centre and duping hundreds of job seekers, an official said.

Arif Abdul Rashid (24) and Sujahud Suhelhud (25), both residents of the national capital, were arrested on Wednesday by Matunga police from the city, he said.

In February the Matunga police had registered an offence of cheating after a woman complained that online fraudsters duped her of Rs 40,000 on the pretext of offering her a job.

During the probe, police raided a call centre in Subhash Nagar in Delhi from where calls were placed to gullible job-seekers.

The accused offered high-paying jobs but demanded money for sending offer letter and other formalities.

After spending thousands of rupees, job seekers would realize that they were being cheated, said Vijaysingh Ghatge, senior inspector of Matunga police station.

While city police had recived 30 such complaints, the accused are also likely to have duped many from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Odisha and Gujarat, said police.

Both the accused were sent in Police Custody (PC) till September 17, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)