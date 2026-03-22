Tutor Kills Girl, 14, After Family Objects To His Advances In Odisha: Cops

A private tutor was arrested in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district for allegedly killing his 14-year-old student, whose family warned him after getting to know about his advances, police said on Sunday.

The 39-year-old man was the girl's private tutor. When her family got to know of his advances, they warned him, an officer said.

"Humiliated, the man asked the girl to meet him on Friday evening and took her to a deserted place. Following an altercation, he strangled her by hand and then used his belt to kill her," said SDPO (Karanjia) Nabakrushna Nayak.

The girl's body was found in a sack near a bush on Saturday, a few metres away from her house, he said.

During the investigation, the tutor was detained for questioning, Nayak said.

"The accused confessed to the crime during interrogation by the investigators. He was subsequently arrested," he said.

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