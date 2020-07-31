"I Will Get Justice": Rhea Chakraborty, Blamed In Sushant Rajput Case

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty was among some 40 people questioned by Mumbai police.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty, accused by Sushant Singh Rajput's family of cheating and harassment, broke her silence today and said tearfully in a video released by her lawyers: "Truth shall prevail".

Sushant Singh Rajput's father filed an FIR earlier this week against Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her of transferring money from his account and also mentally harassing him.

The allegations are being investigated by the Bihar police.

"I have immense faith in god and the judiciary. I believe that I will get justice. Even though a lot of horrible things are being said about me on the electronic media, I refrain from commenting on the advice of my lawyers as the matter is sub-judice," Rhea Chakraborty said in the video, her hands folded, her face tear-streaked.

"Satyameva jayate, the truth shall prevail," she added.

The 28-year-old actor's first public response, released by her lawyer Satish Maneshinde, came on a day a video of her comments to friends wildly circulated online and was seen to portray her as manipulative.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14.

Rhea Chakraborty, who was reportedly dating him, was among some 40 people questioned by the Mumbai police, which is investigating allegations that Sushant Singh Rajput was suffering from depression and had been pushed over the edge after being sidelined in the film industry because of nepotism and cliques.

The Bihar police started a parallel investigation after the actor's family filed a case in Patna.

This investigation is focused on charges that money was transferred from Sushant Singh Rajput's bank account.

The Enforcement Directorate, which investigates financial crimes, has also stepped in. The agency filed a money-laundering case today over what it called "suspicious transactions" worth Rs 15 crore.