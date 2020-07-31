Bihar Cops Probe 2 Firms Of Sushant Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty, Money Trail

Sushant Singh Rajput's family accused Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide

Highlights Actor's family filed cheating case against Rhea Chakraborty

Bihar government has decided to support the bereaved family in court

Police team visited several banks, looked into transactions, investments

The investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput will follow the money trail, the Bihar Police which is running a parallel probe have said. The actor's family had filed a cheating case against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

Mr Rajput created two companies with Ms Chakraborty and her brother as directors, the police said. The registered addresses of the two firms are a flat in Raigad's Ulwe town in Maharashtra, owned by Ms Chakraborty's father, investigators have said.

The Bihar Police are checking how money transferred from the actor's account was used. A police team visited several banks and looked into transactions and investments of the companies.

The investigation focusses on whether the investments made by the actor and his girlfriend were clean.

"Suspicious transactions" in tranches worth Rs 15 crore are also under the lens of the Enforcement Directorate, which probes financial crimes, sources have said. The agency has sought details of the police case filed by the actor's father in Bihar.

The Mumbai Police are conducting a detailed investigation into other angles like professional rivalry and unfair treatment, leading to the actor being sidelined. They have also looked into his finances.

The Bihar government has decided to support the bereaved family in court. The state government said it would file a caveat in the Supreme Court blocking Ms Chakraborty's efforts to transfer the case against her to Mumbai. Mr Rajput's father has already asked the Supreme Court to hear him before deciding on Ms Chakraborty's petition to transfer the case from Patna to Mumbai.

Mumbai Police sources have, however, told NDTV the family made no mention of their suspicion or allegations when they first met top officers in Mumbai after the actor's death. The family also did not allege anything in written statements as well, the sources said.

Ms Chakraborty has told the Supreme Court that she lived with her boyfriend for a year and shifted on June 8 - just six days before the 34-year-old was found dead in his Mumbai house.

In the petition to seek a transfer of the case against her from Patna to Mumbai - a copy of which is with NDTV - Ms Chakraborty said she and the actor were in a live-in relationship for a year till June 8, after which she had temporarily shifted to her residence. The actor, Ms Chakraborty said in her petition, was suffering from depression.