Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Moves To Pre-Empt Rhea Chakraborty In Court

Sushant Singh Rajput's family accused Rhea Chakraborty of abetment to suicide

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father has asked the Supreme Court to hear him before deciding on Rhea Chakraborty's petition to transfer the actor's death case from Patna to Mumbai.

The caveat filed by Mr Rajput's father in the Supreme Court that seeks to block Ms Chakraborty from getting the case transferred to Mumbai comes after the actor's family accused his girlfriend of stopping him from staying in touch with them and cheating, eventually driving him to suicide. Senior lawyer Vikas Singh confirmed the caveat has been filed.

Mumbai Police sources have told NDTV the family made no mention of their suspicion or allegations when they first met top officers in Mumbai after the actor's death. The family also did not allege anything in written statements as well, the sources said.

The Mumbai Police said they are conducting a thorough investigation, while the Patna Police said they are continuing with their own independent probe.

Earlier this month, Ms Chakraborty had called for a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into Mr Rajput's death, tagging Home Minister Amit Shah in a post on Instagram.

Ms Chakraborty who has disclosed that she has been receiving rape and murder threats on social media over the actor's death, said that she "only wanted to understand what prompted him to take the step".

In a lengthy post before that, the 28-year-old actor opened up about the bond she shared with him saying, "Still struggling to face my emotions... an irreparable numbness in my heart... You are the one who made me believe in love."

However, Mr Rajput's family, who live in Patna, have accused her of abetment to suicide, alleging that she cheated him financially and mentally harassed him.

The First Information Report (FIR) filed by them in Patna also names six others including her family members. A four-member team of Patna Police has already reached Mumbai to probe the case.

Ms Chakraborty, on Wednesday, requested the Supreme Court to transfer the case filed in Patna to Mumbai, adding that she was willing to cooperate with the Mumbai Police in the probe.

Widely acclaimed as a promising young actor, Mr Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours) iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm) Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)