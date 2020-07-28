Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Files Case Against Actor Rhea Chakraborty

Sushant Singh Rajput had died by suicide last month, the police had said.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father has filed a police complaint against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, also an actor, over a month after he was found dead in his Mumbai apartment.

Sushant Singh Rajput's family has accused her of abetment to suicide, alleging that she cheated him financially and mentally harassed him.

The 34-year-old actor had died by suicide last month, the police had said, reigniting a huge debate about mental health.

Earlier this month, Rhea Chakraborty had called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death, tagging Union Home Minister Amit Shah in a post on Instagram.

Ms Chakraborty, who has disclosed that she had received rape and murder threats on social media over the actor's death, said that she "only wanted to understand what prompted him to take the step".

Widely acclaimed as a promising actor, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14.

The Maharashtra government has ordered an investigation into allegations of professional rivalry along with his reported clinical depression.

Around 40 people have recorded their statements so far in the case, including director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, filmmaker Aditya Chopra, director Mukesh Chhabra, filmmaker Shekhar Kapoor, film critic Rajeev Masand among others.

Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with the movie - "Kai Po Che". He was appreciated for his performance in 2015 movie "Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!", "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Sonchiriya" and "Chhichhore".

His death led to a deluge of tribute and recriminations on social media involving the Hindi film industry, which has been battling allegations of nepotism and cliques.

"Dil Bechara", his last movie that was released online on Friday on Disney+ Hotstar, has drawn praise from critics.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.) Helplines: AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours) Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours) Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours) iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm) Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)