Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Dharma Productions CEO Records Statement

Sushant Singh Rajput's last movie "Dil Bechara" was released on Friday.

The chief executive officer of Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions recorded his statement today in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Apoorva Mehta reached the Amboli police station at around 12 pm.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead at his Bandra home in Mumbai on June 14. He was seen last year with Jacqueline Fernandez in Dharma Productions movie "Drive", which was released on Netflix in November.

Apoorva Mehta also carried the contract papers signed by Sushant Singh Rajput and the production house to the police station, news agency PTI reported.

Filmmaker Karan Johar could also be called by the Mumbai Police this week to record statement in the death case, sources have said. The 48-year-old director-turned producer was heavily criticised on social media after the actor's death last month as many accused him of nepotism.

Mr Johar had tweeted a note shortly after the actor's death. "I blame myself for not having been in touch with you for the past year. I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with but somehow never followed up on that feeling, will never make the same mistake again," he had said last month.

Yesterday, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt joined the investigation in the death case. He recorded his statements before Deputy Commissioner of Police Abhishek Trimukhe.

Over 40 people have recorded their statements so far in the case, including film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, filmmaker Aditya Chopra, director Mukesh Chhabra, filmmaker Shekhar Kapoor, among others.

Police last month said Sushant Singh Rajput had died by suicide. They are now investigating allegations if professional rivalry, besides clinical depression, drove the actor to suicide. His friend Rhea Chakraborti has demanded a CBI probe into his death.

On Sunday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI: "Mahesh Bhatt will be called for questioning and we will later call Karan Johar's manager too. If required Karan Johar can also be called for the questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput case."

Kangana Ranaut has alleged that Sushant Singh Rajput was a victim of nepotism in the film industry. She was asked to join the investigation last week. A day after the actor's death, she had released a two-minute video speaking highly of him.

Last week, Kangana Ranaut, who is at her Manali home in Himachal Pradesh amid coronavirus lockdown, told police that she can record the statement virtually or a team can be sent to Manali to record her statement in person.

Sushant Singh Rajput made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with the movie - "Kai Po Che". He was appreciated for his performance in 2015 movie "Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!", "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Sonchiriya" and "Chhichhore".

"Dil Bechara", his last movie that was released on Friday on Disney+ Hotstar, has drawn praise from critics.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)