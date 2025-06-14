On Sushant Singh Rajput's 5th Death Anniversary, Revisiting <i>Kai Po Che!</i> To Meet The Actor Again

You know how they say that every good movie tells you a story from a different perspective, at different ages?

Revisiting Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che! on Sushant Singh Rajput's fifth death anniversary, was that warm hug that embraced me, as I watched the film once again. The actor met a wider audience with his debut film, and it is fondly remembered. That he was a popular name in the world of television is credited to Ekta Kapoor's popular daily soap Pavitra Rishta. But Kai Po Che! was a different ballgame altogether.

Maybe, it was because of how close his onscreen character Ishaan was to Sushant Singh Rajput himself, off camera. Ambitious, an undeterred zeal for life, dreaming his biggest dream, and living each moment as its last. Ishaan was Sushant, Sushant was Ishaan.

Every review you revisit of the 2013 film, Kai Po Che! is mostly viewed as a movie about the everlasting friendship between three small-town boys, and its changing tides amid political unrest.

A still from the film

In their friendship, we see our very own lives pan out at different stages.

In her review of the film back when it was released, film journalist Anupama Chopra said, "Their lack of stardom works in their favour". Indeed it does.

This is the story of three, vastly opposite friends, Ishaan played by Sushant Singh Rajput, Govind played by Raj Kumar Yadav (now known as Rajkummar Rao), and Omi, played by Amit Sadh. They decide to start a business venture that stems from their passion for cricket. The idea is to merge a sports shop with coaching facilities. Despite being an aspiring cricketer, Ishaan's talent gets lost in the meandering loop of politics. This leads to him becoming a hot-headed youngster, who is constantly reminded of his failures by his father, but his heart remains pure at its very core. Govind (Rajkummar Rao) is the more pragmatic one who is more overcome by finances than passion and is strict about the business at hand. Omi (Amit Sadh) is unfailingly loyal to the dreamy Ishaan and is the financer. Abhishek Kapoor's film is set against the backdrop of the 2001 Gujarat earthquake, the 2002 Godhra train burning, and the 2002 Gujarat Riots, which in the fictional world of this film tarnishes innocent friendships and bonds, all in the name of communal disharmony.

But when the climax comes and Ishaan is killed by Omi, in more ways than one, you are reminded of a life that was gone too soon. The empathy strikes, and it feels too real.

How do we meet Sushant once again through Ishaan?

Through the innocence shining in Ishaan's eyes and the sheer love for life that the onscreen and offscreen personas had.

Midway into the film, there's a scene where the three friends are simply seen galivanting around their city, running past each other and just soaking in life, as it is.

Ishaan (Sushant Singh Rajput) yells back into the abyss of his surroundings, and tells Govind (Rajkummar Rao), "Tere Sikko ke chhan chhan se meri hawa ki kimat kam ho rahi hai."

Indicating, that not everything in life is about money. Some forms of happiness cannot be equated to what money can bring.

Makes you pause and rethink everything that we have been trained to believe in our methodical lives today.

Earlier today, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to her Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute on his fifth death anniversary. She too, mentioned, "Always remember what our Sushant stood for... purity, an unquenchable zeal for life and learning, a heart full of love. His smile and his eyes had this child-like innocence which could stir anyone's heart with overflowing love."

Sushant was love, and so was Ishaan.

The Obsession That Only Reflected His Passion

Passion was Ishaan's driving force. When Ishaan discovers Ali, a Muslim prodigy who shows exceptional talent to be a great cricketer, he softens, and it begins to cloud his pact with his friends.

Ishaan becomes obsessed with Ali, not knowing the terror that looms over him.

All for the love he has for cricket and in some ways, vicariously lives through the little boy, to fulfil his dream of becoming a cricketer.

Though the religious tension seemed like a minor obstacle at first, the 2002 Gujarat Earthquake soon led to a rift. A tussel breaks out between Ishaan who wants to protect his student Ali, son of a Muslim Party leader from his friend Omi's uncle, who has not only financed their sports club but is also from a rival Hindu political party.

Blinded by his love for the aspiring cricketer and the sport itself, Ishaan loses sight of his loyalty towards his friend.

From a fresh perspective, it almost seems like neither Ishaan nor Omi is to be blamed. But with bravery comes consequences, and Ishaan's demise at the end as he takes a bullet to save Ali from Omi, reminds us once again how fate can never be controlled.

Changing Seasons Of Friendship

There's always that one friend who keeps the group together. Sushant Singh Rajput as Ishaan keeps reminding us that throughout this film.

A still from the film

He encourages his rather cautious friend Govind and the uncouth but loyal Omi to just live.

The scene where they plunge into the vastness of the ocean from a cliff represents the abandonment that Ishaan brings forth in the face of life's every test.

Towards the end of the film, Ishaan finds out that his sister Vidya (Amrita Puri) has been having an affair with his best friend Govind. He's devastated and breaks out into a fight with his friend, all the while tears stream through his eyes for he feels betrayed.

Time and again, the crux of the story retraces his steps back to the message of everlasting friendship, and how imperfect it gets. It makes you relate; it makes you ponder over the adult friendships we all have in our lives that are filled with flaws. Sushant Singh Rajput makes Ishaan's character deeply humane and personal. Probably why he also stands out among the trio.

Though the actor went on to give us blockbusters such as Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), Kedarnath (2018), and Chhichhore (2019), his debut film Kai Po Che! was a peek into the very soul that Sushant Singh Rajput had, as voiced multiple times by close friends and colleagues.

Watching Kai Po Che! now feels surreal, to say the least. Such a nuanced performance in a movie that wasn't glossy but polished with the finesse that his craft brought to the screen.

Kai Po Che!, a Gujarati phrase that means "I have cut the kite", is usually a celebratory cry when someone is successful in cutting the opponent's kite during kite flying. Rewatching this film on Sushant Singh Rajput's fifth death anniversary was more like a bittersweet experience.