Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti's Emotional Tribute On The Actor's 5th Death Anniversary: "Remember What Our Sushant Stood For"

Today marks the 5th death anniversary of Sushant Singh Rajput. As tragic as it is for his fans, it is more so for his sister Shweta Singh Kirti who has been vocal about not giving up on the investigation of her brother's suicide case.

In her long Instagram post today, she gave an update on the impending case, as she mentioned "CBI has submitted a report to the court and we are in the process of retrieving it." She also requested everyone to remember Sushant as he was, full of life.

What's Happening

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti penned a heartfelt tribute for him, on his 5th death anniversary.

The Instagram carousel consisted of two videos where she spoke about not giving up and believing in god. She also urged fans to remember that Sushant stood for purity, and everyone should remember him that way.

Her caption read, "Today is bhai's 5th death anniversary, a lot has happened since his death on June 14, 2020. Now CBI has submitted a report to the court and we are in the process of retrieving it. But what I want to say today is no matter what happens, don't lose heart and don't lose faith in god or in goodness. Always remember what our Sushant stood for... purity, an unquenchable zeal for life and learning, a heart full of love that believed in treating everyone equally and doing charity. His smile and his eyes had this child-like innocence that could stir anyone's heart with overflowing love. That's what our Sushant stood for."

She further added, "That's what we have to stand for... Bhai hasn't gone anywhere believe me... he is in you, in me, in all of us. Every time we love with all our heart, every time we have child-like innocence towards life, every time we are inclined to learn more, we are bringing him alive. Never use Bhai's name to spread any negative feelings... he wouldn't like that. He didn't stand for that. Look how many people's hearts and minds he touched and influenced."

"Let his legacy continue... you are the burning candle that lights up other candles to continue his legacy. Any great person's legacy always grows after he has passed on..... Do you know why is that? Because the magnetism of their personality sows seeds and influences minds for generations to come," concluded Shweta.

Recap

The film industry was left shocked back on June 14, 2020, when the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's death surfaced online. According to reports and investigation, he was found hanging and the postmortem report too indicated that the death was caused by asphyxia. The reason behind the same was initially declared as suicide, and the case was then handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Over time, several speculations and reports emerging, the CBI filed a closure report. However, there are still some legal proceedings that are underway, and as mentioned by Sushant's sister, a report has been submitted.



In A Nutshell

