Karan Johar Could Be Called For Statement: Sources On Sushant Rajput Case

Karan Johar had tweeted a sad note shortly after Sushant Singh Rajput's death (File)

Filmmaker Karan Johar could be the next Bollywood personality to be called by the Mumbai Police this week to record statement in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, sources say. The film director-turned-producer was mercilessly trolled on social media last month over allegations that he favours industry insiders and their children when it comes to hiring for movies produced by his company.

Sushant Singh Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Bandra apartment in June. Police said he died by suicide. The police are currently probing if professional rivalry forced the actor to take the drastic step.

Scores of film personalities including noted filmmakers like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Shekhar Kapur, and the actor's friend Rhea Chakraborti - who demanded a CBI probe into his death - have recorded their statements.

On Monday, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt joined the probe as he recorded his statement in the case. On allegations of his involvement in nepotism in Bollywood, he said he has given chances to several newcomers in his movies. He said he had met Sushant Singh Rajput only twice - in 2018 and 2020. He discussed his book with the actor and never had any discussion regarding hiring him for Sadak 2, he added.

Actor Kangana Ranaut, who has slammed Bollywood bigwigs for allegedly ignoring "outsiders" and hiring children of stars, has been asked to join investigation, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Sunday.

The nepotism debate has been raging on social media ever since the actor's death. Several actors and professionals linked to the film industry have come forward with allegations that they are being stonewalled in the industry.

Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman recently said that he's not getting enough work in the Hindi film industry because "there is a whole gang working against him," reported news agency PTI. The musician composed nine songs for Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara that premiered on Disney+Hotstar on June 24.

Mr Johar, the force behind several Bollywood blockbusters, had tweeted a sad note shortly after the actor's death.

"I blame myself for not having been in touch with you for the past year. I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with but somehow never followed up on that feeling, will never make the same mistake again," he had said last month.