Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Kangana Ranaut Summoned By Mumbai Police

Kangana Ranaut had alleged that he was a victim of nepotism in the film industry. (File photo)

Mumbai Police has summoned actor Kangana Ranaut in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput's death last month.

The actor, who is currently in Himachal Pradesh, has been asked to appear before the Bandra police to record her statement.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. The 34-year-old actor died by suicide, police say.

A day after the actor's death, Kangana Ranaut had released a two-minute video speaking highly of the Sushant Singh Rajput and alleging that he was a victim of nepotism in the film industry.

Ms Ranaut is currently in her hometown Manali.

The police have so far questioned a few Bollywood personalities in the case, including casting director Mukesh Chhabra, Yash Raj Films (YRF) Chairman Aditya Chopra, YRFs casting director Shanoo Sharma and film critic Rajeev Masand.

Sushant Singh Rajput debuted in the 2013 film "Kai Po Che" and went on to do several films, including "PK", "Kedarnath", "Sonchiriya" and "Chhichhore" - one of his last films that was widely appreciated.

His death led to a deluge of tribute and recriminations on social media involving the Hindi film industry, which has been battling allegations of nepotism and cliques.