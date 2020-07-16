Actress Rhea Chakraborty Alleges Rape-Murder Threat In Insta Post

Rhea Chakraborty and Sushant Singh Rajput were close friends. (File photo)

Actor Rhea Chakraborty has requested the cyber crime cell to look into rape and murder threats she has been receiving following Sushant Singh Rajput's death last month.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. Mr Rajput, 34, died by suicide, police say.

Since then Ms Chakraborty -- a close friend of Sushant Singh Rajput -- has been subjected to online hate with users blaming her for his death.

The 28-year-old actor said that while she had eventually disabled the hate messages in the comments section of her Instagram page, the harassment was now unbearable.

She shared a screenshot of a hate message she received on Instagram.

"I was called a gold digger. kept quiet I was called a murderer. I kept quiet, I was slut shamed, I kept quiet. But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me raped and murdered if I don't commit suicide," the actor wrote tagging the alleged online attacker.

No one should be subjected to this kind of "toxicity and harassment", she added.

Rhea Chakraborty tagged the cyber cell and requested the authorities to look into the threats.

"I request @cyber_crime_helpline @cybercrimeindia to please take necessary action. Enough is enough," she wrote.

Shortly after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the Mumbai Police would also probe the angle of "professional rivalry", which was alleged to be the cause of the suicide.

On June 18, Ms Chakraborty was called to Bandra police station to record her statement.

Rhea Chakraborty, star of films such as Mere Dad Ki Maruti and Jalebi, and Sushant Singh Rajput were close friends. On his birthday in January, she shared this post on Instagram, calling him "The most beautiful supermassive black hole that is known to mankind" - Mr Rajput was a keen amateur astronomer and science buff, filling up his own Instagram feed with posts on the planets and cosmos.