Sushant Singh Rajput's Cousin Divya Gautam Is Left's Candidate In Bihar Polls

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin Divya Gautam has been named as the Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation's candidate for the upcoming Bihar assembly polls.

Gautam, a former All India Students' Association (AISA) leader, has been fielded from the Digha assembly seat. She is scheduled to file her nomination on Wednesday.

Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation or CPI (ML) Liberation is part of the opposition alliance 'Mahagathbandhan' in Bihar, which also comprises the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress.

The opposition bloc has so far not announced its seat-sharing formula, but the smaller allies have declared their respective candidates for seats they are comfortable being allotted.

Earlier, another Left ally, CPI(M), which has two MLAs in the current assembly, had announced that both its MLAs, Ajay Kumar and Satyendra Yadav, would file their nomination papers on October 14 and 18.

The ruling NDA, on the other hand, has finalised a seat-sharing formula.

According to the formula, the BJP will contest 101 of the 243 seats, while Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) has accepted a proportionate share, dropping its earlier demand for a dominant share. The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), headed by Union minister Chirag Paswan, has got 29 seats. Rashtriya Lok Morcha, led by Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha, and Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha have each been allotted six seats.

The two-phase assembly elections in Bihar will be held on November 6 and 11.