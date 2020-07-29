What Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Accuses Rhea Chakraborty Of: 10 Points

Sushant Singh Rajput had died by suicide last month, the police had said.

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father has accused his friend Rhea Chakraborty, also an actor, of driving him to suicide after cheating him, taking money from him and abandoning him. After he filed an FIR in Bihar's Patna yesterday, a police team has travelled to Mumbai.

The Mumbai Police, which started an investigation days after Sushant Singh Rajput's death on June 14, has already questioned over 40 people, including Rhea Chakraborty, his co-stars, filmmakers and also doctors. After filmmakers Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Aditya Chopra and Shekhar Kapoor, the police have talked about questioning Karan Johar.

The Maharashtra government had ordered an investigation into reports that the 34-year-old rising star had been pushed over the edge because of competition with star kids and cliques. Reports also suggested he had been suffering from depression.

Here are 10 points raised in the FIR by Sushant Singh Rajput's family:

1. Before 2019 my son had no mental health issues but after coming into contact with Rhea, why did Sushant develop these issues?

2. Why was the family not consulted or their written or verbal consent taken for his treatment?

3. We even believe the doctors who treated Sushant on Rhea's recommendation are a part of the conspiracy.

4. When Rhea knew my son had mental health issues she did not stand by him, she took away all the papers and left my son alone which pushed his to suicide.

5. My son's bank account transaction history shows he had Rs 17 crore in one account, of which Rs 15 crore has been transferred to an account that had nothing to do with him. This should be investigated.

6. There should be an investigation into why Sushant Singh Rajput stopped getting films after his association with Rhea.

7. Sushant wanted to get into organic farming in Coorg with his friend Mahesh. Rhea protested this and threatened to release his treatment papers to the media and destroy his career.

8. When Sushant did not give in she left him and took away his treatment papers, laptop, credit cards, jewellery and cash.

9. I tried many times to reach out to my son and talk to him but Rhea and her associates and family members did not allow me to talk to my son.

10. Sushant Singh Rajput debuted in the 2013 film "Kai Po Che" and went on to do several films, including "PK", "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Kedarnath", "Sonchiriya" and "Chhichhore". His last film, "Dil Bechara", released last week and has scored record viewership.