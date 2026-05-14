Trouble For Congress In Kerala, Nair Community Body Slams VD Satheesan

The criticism from G Sukumaran Nair against Kerala Chief Minister-designate VD Satheesan has now escalated into one of the sharpest political attacks made by the Nair Service Society in recent years.

In a strongly worded response after the Congress high command picked Satheesan as the Congress Legislature Party leader, Sukumaran Nair alleged that the decision was "anti-democratic" and claimed that the Congress had "surrendered" to the Indian Union Muslim League.

The NSS chief questioned why the Congress leadership held days of consultations if the final decision was already fixed. He said the party had earlier indicated that the choice would be based on the support of MLAs, but later yielded to pressure from coalition partners.

"The Muslim League was the main pressure force behind the decision. This shows that the Congress has surrendered to the League," Sukumaran Nair alleged.

He also openly backed senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala, saying Chennithala should have been ahead if the selection was based on political criteria and seniority.

In one of his sharpest remarks, Sukumaran Nair mocked Satheesan as a "prince of positions" and described him as "a prince in a time without a king".

The remarks are significant because the NSS had earlier extended indirect support to Satheesan during the 2021-2026 opposition years when he was leading the Congress revival in Kerala. But the relationship later soured after Satheesan repeatedly maintained that political parties should not function under pressure from caste or community organisations.

That line had triggered friction with the NSS leadership earlier as well.

Over the past few years, Sukumaran Nair had repeatedly criticised Satheesan's approach towards community organisations and accused him of ignoring traditional social equations in Kerala politics. The NSS chief had also expressed displeasure over Satheesan's public remarks that elected governments should not "feed religious leaders" or function under outside pressure.

The latest statement suggests that the tensions have now entered a more direct political phase after the Congress returned to power.

Sukumaran Nair also revived another long-standing NSS demand that the education portfolio should remain with the Congress instead of the Muslim League. He warned that once again handing the department to the League could "intensify communalism".

The remarks come at a politically sensitive moment for the Congress-led UDF government, which has just returned to power after a massive victory. While the Congress high command finally backed Satheesan after nearly two weeks of intense internal discussions involving Chennithala and KC Venugopal, the public criticism from the NSS indicates that the leadership battle may continue to have political aftershocks outside the party as well.

The controversy also underlines the continuing influence of community organisations in Kerala politics, even as leaders like Satheesan attempt to project a more independent political line.

Meanwhile, VD Satheeshan in his first conversation with NDTV stated that he will touch base with all community leaders and take them into confidence.

He also stated it is their democratic right to oppose him.