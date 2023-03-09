'Tripura's Future Under PM's Vision Is Bright': Chief Minister Manik Saha

He said that several national highway projects are underway.

Crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Bharatiya Janata Party's big win in the recent assembly polls in Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha today said "Tripura's future under PM's vision is bright."

In the 60-member Tripura assembly, the BJP won 32 seats. Tipra Motha Party came second by winning 13 seats while the Communist Party of India (Marxist) got 11 seats, Congress three and the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) bagged one seat.

"The way PM looks towards Tripura & works for the public here, it was definite that our govt will once again come to power," Chief Minister Saha asserted.

He said that several national highway projects are underway and also the connectivity in the state has got better.

"Our connectivity has strengthened with Bangladesh also. Tripura's future under PM's vision is bright. We want to further strengthen the law & order in the state. I request everyone to come together for the development of the state. We will also develop the health sector," he told ANI.

BJP returned to power in the state by winning an absolute majority.

The CPI(M) and the Congress, came together in the Northeast state this time in a bid to oust the BJP from power.

The BJP, which had never won a single seat in Tripura before 2018, stormed to power in the last election in alliance with IPFT and ousted the Left Front which had been in power in the border state for 35 years since 1978.

The CPI(M)-led Left Front ruled the state for nearly four decades, with a gap between 1988 and 1993 when the Congress was in power.

