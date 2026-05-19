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Tripura Security Forces Couple Arrested After Cash Video Goes Viral

Couple serving in Tripura security forces detained following viral currency video.

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Tripura Security Forces Couple Arrested After Cash Video Goes Viral
Couple serving in Tripura security forces detained following viral currency video.
  • Couple serving in Tripura security forces arrested over viral cash video
  • Menka Debbarma is a constable at Agartala East Police Station
  • Ajit Debbarma serves in the 14th Battalion of Tripura State Rifles
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Agartala:

Days after a video showing huge bundles of cash inside a room went viral on social media, Tripura's security forces was arrested a couple serving in the forces.

The accused were identified as Menka Debbarma, a woman constable attached to Tripura Police's Agartala East Police Station, and her husband, Ajit Debbarma, a jawan of the 14th Battalion of the Tripura State Rifles.

The video which went viral showed bundles of currency notes scattered across the floor and the woman constable seen sitting beside the cash. The video triggered a police investigation into an alleged multi-crore financial scam.

Following the circulation of the clip on social media, police launched an investigation and arrested the couple in connection with an alleged financial scam in the Dhalai district.

The accused were produced before the Court, which granted seven days' police remand. The investigation is underway.

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