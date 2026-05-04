Tribal Man Beaten With Hockey Stick In Madhya Pradesh, Case Filed

A disturbing video from Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district has triggered outrage after it showed a tribal man from the Baiga community being mercilessly beaten with a hockey stick inside the premises of the Nigahi Coal Handling Plant, operated by Northern Coalfields Limited.

The victim has been identified as Anne Lal Baiga. In the video, which has now gone viral on social media, he is seen lying helpless on the ground, pleading for mercy as the accused allegedly continues to assault him. The security in charge, identified as MD Singh, is allegedly seen abusing and beating him with a hockey stick while bystanders watch.

The most chilling part of the video is not just the assault but also the voices around it. As the tribal man keeps pleading, "I beg of you, please don't hit me," people standing nearby are allegedly heard encouraging the attacker, saying, "Spare his head, but break everything else."

The incident reportedly took place around a month ago near the Nigahi Coal Handling Plant area. According to the victim's statement to police, he had gone into the forest with his wife to collect firewood when security personnel posted in the area allegedly stopped him. They reportedly suspected him of stealing scrap material and then assaulted him in the name of interrogation.

The video shows the man being beaten in front of his wife. He collapses to the ground, but the assault continues. His repeated pleas fail to stop the violence. The incident has sparked anger not only because of the brutality, but also because the victim belongs to the Baiga community, a vulnerable tribal group.

After the video surfaced, the Nawanagar Police Station took cognisance of the matter and registered a case against three named individuals, including the security in-charge. Police said two accused have been taken into custody and are being interrogated.

City Superintendent of Police Umesh Prajapati said the victim had been identified as Annelal Baiga and that the video appeared to be around one month old. According to him, the victim told police that he had gone to the forest to collect firewood when security personnel suspected him of scrap theft and assaulted him.

"Based on the video, a case has been registered against three named individuals. Two accused have been taken into custody and are being interrogated. Action is being taken under the SC/ST Act," the CSP said.

The incident has now taken a political turn. On Sunday, Minister of State for Panchayat and Rural Development Radha Singh visited the victim's home in the Baiga settlement. She met Anne Lal Baiga's family, heard their account of the incident and assured them of support.

The minister directed officials to ensure there is no negligence in the victim's medical treatment. She also instructed that he be admitted to hospital immediately if required. Along with this, she ordered officials to speed up basic civic work in the Baiga settlement, including roads and drainage facilities.