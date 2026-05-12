Tragedy In Kota: 4 Mothers Dead Following Post-Delivery Complications

A 31-year-old woman has become the latest victim of post-delivery complications at a government hospital in Kota, Rajasthan, marking the fourth such death within a single week

Pinky Mahawar, a resident of Shriramnagar, died shortly after midnight on Sunday at the Super Specialty Block of the government-run New Medical College Hospital (NMCH). Her death followed a C-section delivery days earlier at JK Lone Hospital.

According to her family, Pinky's health deteriorated rapidly following the surgery. Her husband, Chandra Prakash, a daily wage laborer, reported that her blood pressure plummeted, she stopped passing urine, and she showed clear signs of kidney failure.

Chandra Prakash alleged that the hospital failed to refer Pinky to a higher medical center until her condition became critical on May 10.

Admitted on May 7, Pinky underwent a C-section that night. By May 8, doctors claimed her uterus was infected, necessitating a second surgery within 15 hours.

She was eventually shifted via ambulance to the NMCH Super Specialty Block, where she died during treatment.

Pinky is the second woman to die following a C-section at JK Lone Hospital this week. However, the crisis appears more widespread.

At least six women developed severe complications-including a drop in platelets and blood pressure, and urinary blockage-after C-sections at NMCH. Two of those women died during treatment.

The victim include 22-year-old Priya Mahawar, Payal, and Jyoti Nayak, the latter two having died on May 5 and May 7.

An NMCH health bulletin confirmed that six other postpartum women remain under "intense medical observation" in the Super Specialty Block.

NMCH Principal, Dr Nilesh Jain, clarified that Pinky Mahawar was considered a "high-risk patient" from the early stages of her pregnancy. He also noted that the symptoms seen in patients admitted directly to NMCH differ from those transferred from JK Lone Hospital, suggesting the cases should not yet be viewed as a single cluster.

Amid mounting public outrage, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has ordered a high-level inquiry.

Medical Minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar is currently monitoring the investigation to determine if medical negligence or contaminated supplies contributed to the cluster of kidney failures and deaths.