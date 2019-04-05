Top Court Refuses Urgent Listing Of Plea To Delay PM Modi Biopic

Actor Vivek Oberoi plays Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the biopic.

The Supreme Court today refused urgent listing of a plea seeking stay on the release of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biopic "'PM Narendra Modi".

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said, "What biopic? We have not seen it. Perhaps we will watch it over the weekend, then you mention."

The bench told the lawyer, who mentioned the plea for urgent listing, that it will come up in the regular course of hearing.

Yesterday, the top court had agreed to hear a Congress leader's plea seeking the deferment of the biopic's release till the completion of the Lok Sabha elections, alleging that it was designed to "manipulate, influence and impress viewers and voters".

Titled ''PM Narendra Modi'', the biopic, which was slated to be released on April 5, has been postponed till further notice, its producer Sandip Singh had said on Thursday.

The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court had on Wednesday rejected a plea seeking ban on the release.

