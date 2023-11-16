'Didn't Expect Her To Stoop...': Shivraj Chouhan Slams Priyanka Gandhi Over Remarks On PM

Shivraj Chouhan said Congress does not have issues and is not serious (File)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan slammed Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi over her remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that he did not expect her to stoop so low.

Mr Chouhan made the remark while talking to reporters in the state capital Bhopal on Thursday after Priyanka Gandhi drew similarities with Salman Khan-starrer 2003 film 'Tere Naam' to attack PM Modi during the election rally in Datia.

"I did not expect Priyanka Gandhi to stoop so low by talking about actors and quoting films and then saying that some movie should be made on 'Mama' and PM Modi. Are elections done for acting? Is it for films? Is it done in the name of Salman Khan? It is done for issues of public and development," Mr Chouhan said.

He further slammed the Congress party saying that the party became strange and was not serious.

"Congress has become strange. Sometimes they talk about elections on Jai and Veeru, sometimes on Gabbar, this only shows that Congress does not have issues. Congress is not serious, it has stooped to a low level. Our government is a double-engine government but Congress is just doing entertainment. We are a double engine and Congress is manoranjan (entertainment)," he added.

Notably, addressing a public meeting in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district on Wednesday (November 15), Priyanka Gandhi took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying a movie of the PM should also be made with the title 'Mere Naam' similar to actor Salman Khan's 'Tere Naam' as the latter always "keeps crying".

"What to say about Modi ji...He keeps crying (Rote hi rehte hain). In the movie 'Tere Naam', Salman Khan was crying from beginning to end. Similarly, Modi Ji keeps crying every time. A movie on him should also be made with the title 'Mere Naam'," Priyanka Gandhi said.

She further said, "The PM is top-class at collecting traitors and cowards and keeping them in his party. I feel sorry about the true workers of the RSS and BJP," in an apparent attack on friend-turned-rival Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Her remarks came close on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi calling her brother and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi "Murkhon Ke Sardar" (leader of the ignoramuses) for questioning his 'Make in India' claim.

Meanwhile, taking a swipe at the state BJP heavyweights, including Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state Home Minister Narottam Mishra, the Congress national General Secretary said, "Look at what the BJP leaders have done for Madhya Pradesh. The Home Minister's mandate and job is to enforce the rule of law in the state but he is busy watching movies all day long instead. He is more concerned about what one wears than public safety."

"Another world-renowned actor in these parts is the Chief Minister himself, Shivraj Singh Chouhan. When it comes to acting, he could even put Amitabh Bachchan to shame. However, when it comes to working for the state, he is like Asrani (popular Bollywood comedian)," Priyanka Gandhi added.

The state is all set to undergo polls on all 230 Assembly constituencies on Friday and counting of votes will take place on December 3.

