Latest News Live Updates: India's Covid Vaccine Rollout 'Rescued The World', Says Top US Scientist

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections were recorded above 18,000 for the second consecutive day taking India's total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,12,10,799, the Union Health Ministry said on Sunday.

The active cases registered an increase for the fifth consecutive day and the COVID-19 active caseload increased to 1,84,523 which now comprises 1.65 per cent of the total infections.

The recovery rate has dropped further to 96.95 per cent, the ministry data stated.

A total of 18,711 new infections were registered in a day, while the death count increased to 1,57,756 with 100 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

