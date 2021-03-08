Education, Health Departments Top Performers In Delhi's 'Outcome Budget' 2020-21

Manish Sisodia presented the "Outcome Budget" in the Delhi Assembly today (File)

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today presented his government's "Outcome Budget" for 2020-21, showing education, health, Public Works Department (PWD) and environment departments as the top performers.

The year 2020-21 began in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic and a strict lockdown that led to shortfall of revenue, affecting the progress and achievements of targets set in the Outcome Budget 2020-21, Mr Sisodia said after presenting it in the Delhi Assembly.

The Outcome Budget for 2020-21 covered 2,113 indicators of 595 schemes of major government departments.

The performance report of the Budget showed that 84 per cent of education indicators were "on track", indicating that over 75 per cent of the target had been achieved.

Other top performing departments were health (80 per cent), environment (79 per cent), power (75 per cent) and PWD (73 per cent) among others.

The Outcome Budget was introduced in 2017-18 by the AAP government as a tool linking the Budget with outcomes to capture the progress of various schemes, programmes and projects and final deliverables from the citizens' perspective.

