Delhi Minister Warns Hospitals On Medicine Shortages, Sets 10-Day Deadline

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh on Saturday issued a warning to the heads of all government hospitals, demanding that medicine shortages be addressed within 10 days, amid ongoing concerns over supply gaps and patient complaints.

Chairing a meeting at the Delhi Secretariat with medical directors and superintendents, Singh stressed that hospital heads are responsible for ensuring that every patient receives proper treatment and all essential medicines.

"Medical Directors and Medical Superintendents must ensure that every patient visiting the hospital receives proper treatment along with all essential medicines," he said.

"It is the responsibility of medical directors and medical superintendents to send the complete demand for necessary medicines and medical equipment to the Central Procurement Agency within the stipulated period so that supply continues smoothly," Singh added.

Officials said hospital heads have been given a ten-day deadline to submit their medicine and equipment requirements for the remaining financial year. Singh warned that failure to comply would result in strict action, highlighting ongoing accountability issues.

The minister cautioned that any hospital that fails to maintain sufficient stock of medicines or consumables will be held accountable and warned of strict action in cases of negligence.

He said that an efficient supply system for medicines, managed by the CPA, has already been established to ensure uninterrupted patient care.

The minister also directed hospitals to monitor inventories daily and use emergency local purchases if needed.

"Doctors and hospital management must treat every patient cordially and provide proper care in every way," he said.