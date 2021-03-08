Bengal's Jute, Assam's Gamusa On PM's #WomensDay Shopping List

In the morning, PM Modi wished the country on International Women's Day (File)

To promote entrepreneurship among women, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today shared on Twitter a list of traditional handicraft items from several states that he has bought online. PM's shopping list includes embroidered shawl made by a Tamil Nadu tribe, a handcrafted Gond paper painting, a traditional shawl from Nagaland, a Khadi cotton Madhubani-painted stole, a jute file folder from Bengal, a Gamusa from Assam and a classic Palm craft from Kerala.



"Women are playing a leading role in India's quest to become Aatmanirbhar. On International Women's Day, let us commit to encouraging entrepreneurship among women. Today, I bought a few products that celebrate women enterprise, creativity and India's culture," he tweeted.



The exquisite hand embroidered Shawl made by artisans of the Toda Tribe of Tamil Nadu looked wonderful.



I purchased one such shawl. This product is marketed by Tribes India. #NariShaktihttps://t.co/rG8c6yrv2C — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2021

Adding more colour to the surroundings!



Art by our tribal communities is spectacular. This handcrafted Gond Paper Painting merges colours and creativity.



Bought this painting today. #NariShaktihttps://t.co/Z8IQtbIg3Ypic.twitter.com/QaRupmq7fF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2021

India is proud of the Naga Culture, synonymous with bravery, compassion and creativity.



Purchased a traditional shawl from Nagaland. #NariShaktihttps://t.co/MvmERRDTQ9pic.twitter.com/2S7tIdDOym — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2021

Khadi is closely associated with Mahatma Gandhi and India's rich history. Bought a Khadi Cotton Madhubani Painted Stole. This is a top quality product and is closely associated with the creativity of our citizens. #NariShaktihttps://t.co/iKv0tIYIq3pic.twitter.com/806mUC9rJK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2021

I am surely going to use this handmade Jute File Folder from West Bengal.



Made by tribal communities of the state, you all must have a jute product from West Bengal in your homes! #NariShaktihttps://t.co/coP8q3cHgypic.twitter.com/RJhz9Rdoad — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2021

You have seen me wear the Gamusa very often. It is extremely comfortable. Today, I bought a Gamusa made by various self-help groups of Kakatipapung Development Block. #NariShaktihttps://t.co/jvHk5YFJofpic.twitter.com/8exa9oli8Z — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2021

I am eagerly awaiting to receive Classic Palm Craft Nilavilakku made by women based in Kerala. It is commendable how our #NariShakti has preserved and popularised local crafts and products. https://t.co/GgwSkkLCkapic.twitter.com/x9Xsxi3AEz — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2021

In the morning, PM Modi wished the country on International Women's Day.

"Saluting our indomitable #NariShakti on International Women's Day! India takes pride in the many accomplishments of the women of our nation. It is our Government's honour to be getting the opportunity to work towards furthering women empowerment across a wide range of sectors," he tweeted.

PM Modi is currently busy in his party's election campaign in Assam and Bengal.

Phased elections to the assemblies of four states - Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala - and Union Territory Puducherry will begin from March 27.