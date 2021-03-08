Bengal's Jute, Assam's Gamusa On PM's #WomensDay Shopping List

On International Women's Day, let us commit to encouraging entrepreneurship among women, PM Modi tweeted.

Bengal's Jute, Assam's Gamusa On PM's #WomensDay Shopping List

In the morning, PM Modi wished the country on International Women's Day (File)

To promote entrepreneurship among women, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today shared on Twitter a list of traditional handicraft items from several states that he has bought online. PM's shopping list includes embroidered shawl made by a Tamil Nadu tribe, a handcrafted Gond paper painting, a traditional shawl from Nagaland, a Khadi cotton Madhubani-painted stole, a jute file folder from Bengal, a Gamusa from Assam and a classic Palm craft from Kerala.

"Women are playing a leading role in India's quest to become Aatmanirbhar. On International Women's Day, let us commit to encouraging entrepreneurship among women. Today, I bought a few products that celebrate women enterprise, creativity and India's culture," he tweeted.
 

In the morning, PM Modi wished the country on International Women's Day.

"Saluting our indomitable #NariShakti on International Women's Day! India takes pride in the many accomplishments of the women of our nation. It is our Government's honour to be getting the opportunity to work towards furthering women empowerment across a wide range of sectors," he tweeted.

PM Modi is currently busy in his party's election campaign in Assam and Bengal.

Phased elections to the assemblies of four states - Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu and Kerala - and Union Territory Puducherry will begin from March 27.