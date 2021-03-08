Batla House Encounter: Accused Ariz Khan Convicted Of Inspector's Killing

Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma lost his life in the Batla House shootout of 2008.

A local court today convicted Indian Mujahideen terrorist Ariz Khan, an accused on the 2008 blasts at various courts of Delhi, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Uttar Pradesh, in the Batla House shootout case of the same year which he had escaped. His sentencing has been scheduled for next Monday. The encounter between the Delhi police and the accused holed up in the Okhla area of the national capital, along with several other accomplices, led to the death of one police officer and injuries to two others.

In 2013, one Shahzad Ahmed, who, too, had escaped the Batla House shootout with Khan, was convicted and sentenced in the same case. Three of their accomplices, Atif Amin, Mohammed Saif, and Mohammed Sajid, were killed in the incident. Delhi police Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma, too, lost his life while two other officers were injured.

Khan, a native of Azamgarh in Uttar Pradesh, was arrested by the Delhi police's Special Cell in February 2018.

He was said to be the mastermind of the multiple bombings that rocked cities like Jaipur and Ahmedabad, apart from the national capital itself, at various times in 2008. These outrages saw 165 people losing their lives and over 500 injured in all.

A reward of Rs 15 lakh had been declared on him and a Red Corner Notice issued against the IM ultra through the Interpol.

A BTech graduate from Muzaffaranagar's SD College, Khan is an explosives expert.

Khan was inculcated into the jihadi network by Atif Amin, who died in the Batla House shootout. After the 2008 blasts, he had shifted his base to Nepal and acquired a Nepal passport under the name Salim. He opened a restaurant there and also taught students.

During his Nepal days, he came in contact with Riyaz Bhatkal who then inspired him to relaunch Indian Mujahideen. In 2014, he made a visit to Saudi Arabia, looking to strengthen the terror organisation, where he interacted with IM and personnel of the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), another entity proscribed in India.

Khan then returned from Saudi Arabia to lay the groundwork for IM's revival. He was visiting India on February 13, 2018, when he was arrested at the Banbasa border point between India and Nepal. The police got whiff of his plans through SIMI activist Abdul Suhan who had been arrested a month earlier.