"Time Will Answer": DK Shivakumar On Meeting With Congress High Command

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday refrained from discussing his meeting with the Congress high command in New Delhi.

DK Shivakumar, who is in New Delhi after cancelling his scheduled visit to Davos for the World Economic Forum 2026, asked the media "not make a big deal" out of his visit, stating he came to the national capital for government and party work.

Maintaining that he would not disclose anything regarding the meeting, he said, "I cannot disclose it. Time will answer everything... We are all politicians; politicians do whatever politics they want. There is nothing wrong with that. We have met. Why do you make a big deal out of it? We come here for government work, for party work. We come here for politics."

His visit comes in the backdrop of a speculation over a possible leadership change in Karnataka. As the state government crossed the halfway mark of its tenure in November 2025, a speculated tussle for the CM post began with CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM Shivakumar and Home Minister G Parameshwara in the fray.

Earlier today, the Deputy CM said that he prefers not to speak even when there is "good news."

"When there is good news, we don't talk about it. It's Sunday, a good day. We are people who work for the people and wish well for them. We do not disclose or discuss anything related to such matters, including leadership change," Shivakumar said.

Earlier on January 16, Shivakumar met with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

In response to a question about whether any chief ministerial position talks occurred during the latest meeting between him and Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday at the Mysuru (Mandakalli) airport. The Deputy Chief Minister said, "I can't disclose all these things. It is not an issue to be discussed in public. It is between me, the party High Command, and my Chief Minister."

He further said that he has come here only to meet his party leaders. The media further asked whether DK Shivakumar has any plans to meet any Union Minister. In response to the question, the Deputy Chief Minister said, "Yes, I have some meetings, I have an important legal issue connected to irrigation projects, and some big cases are there. I will also be meeting some Union Ministers."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)