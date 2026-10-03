Tight Security At High-Stakes India vs Brazil Match In Kolkata

The government of West Bengal has a herculean task to wipe out the Messi Mess that had left scars for football fans across the globe on December 13, 2025.

The event had brought flak for its mismanagement by the state authorities, including the incumbent minister posing with Messi by flouting the rules of the ground.

This time, authorities have made strict guidelines, and the message is loud and clear.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV, Chief Secretary Manoj Agarwal said, "The government of West Bengal has made very strict guidelines for this match. The last experience with the Lionel Messi event had tarnished the image across the world. We will ensure that this match is witnessed as a flagship in terms of arrangements and quality performance. The rulebook will be adhered to, unlike what we saw last December."

Authorities have put in place an extensive, multi-tier security framework at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium) ahead of the highly anticipated international football fixture between India and Brazil on Saturday.

Bidhannagar Police announced on match eve that approximately 2,000 police personnel, alongside 400 civic volunteers, will be deployed to manage the crowd and secure the venue. With organisers expecting a capacity turnout for one of the biggest sporting events hosted in the city in recent times, law enforcement is leaving no stone unturned to maintain order.

Strict Entry Protocols, Three-Layer Frisking

Access routes and entry queues have been strictly segregated using guardrails and barricades.

Entering fans will undergo a rigorous three-tier security check, including physical frisking and digital ticket verification, before gaining access to the stands. Electronic surveillance has also been heavily scaled up, with over 300 CCTV cameras monitoring the stadium premises and immediate surroundings.

Authorities have issued a strict list of prohibited items. Spectators will not be allowed to carry outside food, water bottles, firecrackers, smoke candles, lighters, cigarettes, or inflammable substances. Additional banned items include laser lights, sharp objects, weapons, alcohol, narcotics, tifos, banners, posters, and drums. Security personnel will maintain a vigilant watch for any objects that could potentially be thrown onto the pitch.

The heightened emphasis on stringent access control follows the administrative chaos witnessed during Lionel Messi's visit to the stadium in December. Officials confirmed that prescribed entry protocols will be enforced without exception to avoid any repeat of past security lapses. Attendees have also been requested to ensure their mobile phones are fully charged and to cooperate with security staff.