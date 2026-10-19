First Images Of Shooters In Tiger Shroff Assassination Attempt Surface

The first images of the shooters involved in the assassination attempt on actor Tiger Shroff have emerged, as Mumbai Police intensify their search for the accused.

A close-up image shows two men standing together, with one of them wearing a black cap.

Multiple videos, meanwhile, have surfaced since the assassination attempt, showing how close the shooters were to Shroff's car when they opened fire as the actor was leaving a football ground in Juhu, Mumbai.

A new video shows Shroff moments after the firing, getting into the driver's seat of his BMW sedan and taking charge of the wheel. He then rushes his injured driver, who was shot when two men fired at the car, to Nanavati Hospital for treatment.

Splashes of blood can be seen on the road after Shroff drives the car away from the area.

Read: Dressing On Arm, Chest: 1st Photo Of Tiger Shroff After Assassination Bid

Police Register FIR Against Three Persons

Juhu Police have registered a case against three unidentified persons in connection with the assassination attempt.

The case has been registered under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister has instructed the police to trace the accused and assured strict action.

Shooters Used Pulsar Bike, Vehicle Sold Three Times

Police have also traced the motorcycle used by the shooters.

The accused were riding a Pulsar motorcycle, which they used to flee from Juhu to Andheri after the firing. Police have seized the bike, and an initial investigation suggests that the two-wheeler is from Mumbai. It has been kept at DN Nagar Police Station.

Police are now examining the bike's past records using its number plate and chassis number. The investigation has found that the motorcycle had changed hands three times.

Its first owner is from Jogeshwari, while the accused purchased the bike from its third owner.

Accused Took Train From Andheri

Sources said the accused went to Andheri station after the assassination attempt and then took a train.

Police are examining CCTV footage to determine where they went from there.

Mumbai Police are also conducting checks on trains and buses as the accused are believed to have used public transport after the attack. Government and private buses leaving Mumbai are being checked, while trains departing from Mumbai for other states are also undergoing intensive inspection.