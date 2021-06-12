Tiger B1, Aged Over 17 Years, Dies At Indore Zoo Due To Cardiac Arrest

The tiger has been cremated inside Indore zoo

A 17-and-a-half-year old tiger at Indore's Kamla Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya died Saturday evening, officials said. The tiger was later cremated in the zoo, they added.

"The tiger's name was B1. It was brought to the zoo from Bhopal in 2013 and was 17.5 years old. Normally, the life span of a tiger is 22 to 24 years, but it kept getting weaker for some time," zoo in-charge Uttam Yadav told news agency ANI.

"The post-mortem report revealed that its lungs had grown weaker. It suffered a cardiac arrest," Mr Yadav added.

At present, there are 21 members of the tiger family at the Indore zoo.