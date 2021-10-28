Those Celebrating Pakistan's Win In T20 Match Will Be Charged With Sedition: Yogi Adityanath

"Those celebrating Pak's victory will face sedition," a tweet posted by Yogi Adityanath's office read

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday that sedition law will be invoked against those celebrating Pakistan's victory against India in the recent T20 World Cup match.

So far, five people have been taken into custody in the state for allegedly using indecent words against the Indian cricket team, according to police.

A man from UP's Budaun was arrested in a sedition case on Wednesday, Senior Superintendent of Police OP Singh said.

The man had posted the picture of Pakistani flag and wrote objectionable comments in support of Pakistan on Facebook after the match, according to a complaint filed against him by Punit Shakya of Hindu Jagran Manch.

The Senior Superintendent of Police said the man posted a picture of Pakistan's flag on his Facebook account and captioned, "I love you Pakistan, I miss you Pakistan, Jeet Mubarak Pakistan".

The man was charged with sedition and under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act on Tuesday and sent to jail on Wednesday, the officer said.



