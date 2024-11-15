In Haryana, 1,500 Kg Buffalo Eats 20 Eggs A Day. It Is Worth Rs 23 Crore

The buffalos owner spends around Rs 1,500 daily on the buffalo's diet.

A buffalo in Haryana, valued at Rs 23 crore, is making waves at agricultural fairs across India. The buffalo, named Anmol, weighs 1,500 kg and has been the centre of attention at events such as the Pushkar Mela and the All-India Farmers' Fair in Meerut, according to a Times Of India report. Known for its size, pedigree, and breeding potential, Anmol has become a social media sensation as well.

Anmol's luxurious lifestyle comes at a high cost. Its owner, Gill, spends around Rs 1,500 daily on the buffalo's diet, which includes a mix of dry fruits and high-calorie foods to maintain Anmol's health and strength. The menu has 250 grams of almonds, 30 bananas, 4 kg of pomegranates, 5 kg of milk and 20 eggs. It also enjoys oil cake, green fodder, ghee, soybeans and corn. This specialised diet ensures that Anmol is always prepared for exhibitions and breeding.

Anmol's health is also maintained through daily grooming. The buffalo is bathed twice a day. A special mixture of almond and mustard oil keeps its coat glossy and healthy. Despite the considerable expense, Gill is dedicated to providing the best care for Anmol, even if it meant selling the buffalo's mother and sister in the past to cover the costs. Anmol's mother was known for producing 25 litres of milk per day.

While Anmol's impressive size and diet play a big part in its value, it is the buffalo's role in cattle breeding that truly drives its worth. Anmol's semen, collected twice a week, is in high demand among breeders. Each extraction is valued at Rs 250 and can be used to breed hundreds of cattle. The steady income from semen sales generates Rs 4-5 lakh monthly, helping Gill manage the significant expenses of maintaining the buffalo.

Despite several lucrative offers to sell Anmol at its Rs 23 crore valuation, Gill sees Anmol as a family member and has no intention of parting with it.