Milk, or doodh, holds a special place in the Indian diet, cherished from the simple morning cup to the rich array of traditional milk-based sweets. As the world's largest producer and consumer of milk, India's daily consumption of milk and milk-based products continues to rise steadily. According to the National Dairy Development Board, the per capita availability of milk has more than doubled over the past three decades, increasing from 176 g/day in 1990-91 to 444 g/day in 2022-23. This growing demand brings an important question to the forefront: how much protein do the most commonly consumed varieties of milk actually provide? In India, cow and buffalo milk dominate the market, serving as key sources of calcium and nutrition. The choice between these two depends largely on geography and availability, as urban households tend to prefer packaged milk, while rural families often rely on fresh milk from cows or buffaloes.

With increasing curiosity about their nutritional differences, many are now asking: which milk is better for daily consumption? Understanding the protein content and other nutritional benefits of cow versus buffalo milk could help you make an informed choice tailored to your health needs.

Cow Milk Vs Buffalo Milk: Which One Has More Protein?

The answer to this question lies in looking at the source of each of these milks' nutritional profiles. India deals with a deficient protein intake crisis, where only 50-60% of people get their recommended protein intake. Drinking a daily glass of milk is necessary to maintain protein levels for the entire population in India, but the form that is suitable for their body type, lifestyle and nutrient absorption rate differs. Hence, their protein levels according to the Indian Council of Medical Research-National Institute of Nutrition Dietary Guidelines are as follows:

Cow milk : 3.2 g/100 ml

: 3.2 g/100 ml Buffalo milk: 4.5 g/100 ml

If you solely look at the protein content, buffalo milk has more protein, but buffalo milk shouldn't be consumed only for its high protein content. There are a number of factors to consider with buffalo milk consumption, as it can't be consumed by everyone. The digestibility factor matters because:

Most people can only digest toned or full-cream cow milk; buffalo milk is only digestible in individuals who have a high daily activity rate, athletes and sports professionals with daily high physical exercise quotients. Here is why:

This is because buffalo milk is heavy on the digestive system, and its nutrients can only be absorbed in a well-exercised and healthy body.

To assess which type of milk is right for you, consult a dietician or nutritionist, who can offer science-based advice on milk types.

And then proceed accordingly with the milk type for daily consumption.

This step will also help you to avoid dealing with the side effects of consuming a milk type not suitable for your lifestyle and body type.

Nutritional Differences: Fats, Calcium, Calories And More

Nutrient profiles of cow milk (per 100 ml) and buffalo milk (per 100 ml) for a comparsion:

Fat : 5 g and 6 to 7 g. Buffalo milk has nearly double the fat, making it creamier and higher in calories.

: 5 g and 6 to 7 g. Buffalo milk has nearly double the fat, making it creamier and higher in calories. Calcium : 120 mg and 210 mg, respectively. Buffalo milk provides 70% more calcium, which is beneficial for bone health.

: 120 mg and 210 mg, respectively. Buffalo milk provides 70% more calcium, which is beneficial for bone health. Vitamin A : Higher in cow milk and lower in buffalo milk. Cow milk intake supports eye health and improves immune function.

: Higher in cow milk and lower in buffalo milk. Cow milk intake supports eye health and improves immune function. Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin): Higher in cow milk and lower in buffalo milk. This vitamin is important for energy metabolism.

(Riboflavin): Higher in cow milk and lower in buffalo milk. This vitamin is important for energy metabolism. Calories: 66 kcal and 97 kcal. Buffalo milk is more energy-dense when compared with cow milk.

Health Implications: Which Is Better For Sensitive Individuals?

These two variants of milk have stark differences, which make each of them preferable for most people. When it comes to daily consumption, cow milk is the go-to, while for milk-based products that have a richer and indulgent taste, like paneer or cheese, buffalo milk is preferred. But not always; if you have any pre-existing gastrointestinal condition, then only toned cow milk is suitable for you, depending on your individual recovery stage. Here is why nutritional differences need to be considered:

Buffalo milk has higher protein, fat, and calcium, which makes it good for muscle growth but heavier to digest.

Cow milk, on the other hand, is lighter, easier for children and the elderly, and has lower fat content.

Cow milk is suitable for diabetics, people who are seeking weight management, and athletes who need to keep their weight under a certain number for agility purposes.

Based On Availability: Which One Should You Choose?

The regions of India have different preferences regarding which type of milk they use daily and for its intended purpose. Most people in North India, specifically Northwest India, prefer buffalo milk, but this is limited to most rural areas with a higher percentage of manual labourers who can easily digest it.

But in South India, cow milk is mostly used, as it is widely available, and only the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu have large buffalo populations.

So, choosing the milk type greatly depends on where you live and do consider their sourcing and the conditions of the cattle before choosing the milk type for you and your family.

Final Verdict: Which Is Better?

Both types, cow and buffalo milk, are healthy; the variant that is more suitable for you needs to be based on your individual goals, nutritional requirements and how much physical activity you do daily.

Note: Where you source your milk from also matters, as the protein levels can differ. Milk protein levels in cows and buffaloes in India are being threatened by poor feed quality, climate stress, genetic limitations, and urbanisation pressures. Rural areas face challenges of inadequate nutrition and disease management, while urban dairies struggle with space, pollution, and industrial feed practices. That is why sourcing milk from well-fed cows and buffaloes that are healthy is important.

Buffalo milk is richer in protein, while cow milk is easier to digest. The choice ultimately depends on health goals and individual tolerance levels.

Buffalo milk is richer in protein, while cow milk is easier to digest. The choice ultimately depends on health goals and individual tolerance levels.