​In the bustling dairy aisles of Indian supermarkets, the choice used to be simple: full cream or toned cow milk. But plenty of new additions have been added to the selection. From the arid deserts of Rajasthan to urban wellness cafes in major urban cities, camel milk is emerging as the new superfood milk variety. While cow milk has been the backbone of the Indian diet for ages and is validated by nutritional studies and is essential to the chai culture, the rising interest in alternative dairy has many asking: Is it time to make a switch? Whether you are managing a chronic condition like diabetes or simply looking for a gut-friendly alternative, understanding the nuances between these two is essential.

Cow Milk Vs. Camel Milk: Which One Is Healthier?​

1. Nutritional Profiles Of Cow And Camel Milk

At first glance, both milks are nutritional powerhouses, but their blueprints differ significantly. Cow milk is famous for its high calcium and vitamin D (often fortified), making it the gold standard for bone health. Camel milk, however, is often called 'white gold' for its unique bioactive profile. Here are the exact nutritional profiles of the two types of milk as per the Nutrients and Food Chemistry journal:

Nutrients (per 100 ml) for Cow Milk and Camel Milk

Calories : 62 kcal and 51 kcal

: 62 kcal and 51 kcal Protein : 3.2 g and 3.1 g

: 3.2 g and 3.1 g Fat: 3.5g - 4.5g and 2.5g - 3.0g

3.5g - 4.5g and 2.5g - 3.0g Vitamin C : Trace amounts 3x - 5x higher

: Trace amounts 3x - 5x higher Iron : 0.05 mg, 10x higher

: 0.05 mg, 10x higher Lactose: Higher (4.8%) and Lower (4.2%)

Additional studies by the ICAR-National Research Centre on Camel (NRCC) in Bikaner have highlighted that camel milk contains higher levels of trace elements like zinc and magnesium compared to cow milk, which are vital for metabolic health in the Indian population.

2. Digestive Health Boost

For many Indians, a glass of milk leads to bloating, gas, or a heavy stomach, which are classic signs of lactose intolerance. Let's compare how the specific proteins in these types of milk are linked to the digestive system.

Cow Milk : Contains A1 or A2 beta-casein. A1 proteins (found in many crossbred cows) are often linked to digestive discomfort.

: Contains A1 or A2 beta-casein. A1 proteins (found in many crossbred cows) are often linked to digestive discomfort. Camel Milk: It is naturally easier to digest as it lacks beta-lactoglobulin, a major allergen in cow milk, and its fat molecules are smaller, making it gentler on the gut.

If you are lactose-sensitive rather than fully allergic, camel milk may offer a way to enjoy dairy without feeling uneasy.

Read More: Yak Milk: 5 Health Benefits Explained And How To Consume It

3. Immunity And Chronic Disease

This is where camel milk truly shines, particularly in Indian clinical observations. One of the most compelling arguments for camel milk comes from the Raica community of Rajasthan. Indian researchers found that this community, which traditionally consumes large amounts of camel milk, had zero prevalence of Type 1 diabetes. Mainly because of :

Camel milk contains insulin-like proteins that don't get destroyed by stomach acid.

It acts as a natural supportive therapy for blood sugar management.

4. Autism And Immunity

In recent years, Indian parents of children on the Autism Spectrum (ASD) have turned to camel milk. Small-scale studies suggest that the high levels of lactoferrin and immunoglobulins (immune-boosting proteins) in camel milk can help reduce oxidative stress and improve behavioural patterns, though it is always recommended to consult a paediatrician first.

5. Bone Health And Growth

While camel milk has its therapeutic perks, cow milk remains the first type of milk that became beneficial for bone health. Mainly due to:

Calcium Absorption : Cow milk provides a highly bioavailable form of calcium. For growing children and postmenopausal women in India, who are at high risk for osteoporosis, cow milk is an affordable, proven way to maintain skeletal integrity.

: Cow milk provides a highly bioavailable form of calcium. For growing children and postmenopausal women in India, who are at high risk for osteoporosis, cow milk is an affordable, proven way to maintain skeletal integrity. Fortification: Most commercial cow milk in India is fortified with vitamins A and D, addressing common national deficiencies.

Read More: Ever Heard Of Camel Milk? 5 Benefits And 4 Side Effects You Should Know About

6. Affordability And Accessibility

The conversation about health can't be discussed without talking about access. And here is a comparison for the same:

Cow Milk : Available at every street corner kirana store for ₹30-₹40 per half-litre.

: Available at every street corner kirana store for ₹30-₹40 per half-litre. Camel Milk: Largely a niche product. It is often sold frozen or in powdered form, costing anywhere from ₹400 to ₹600 per litre. For a middle-class Indian family, cow milk remains the practical choice for daily consumption.

Which One Is Healthier?

There is no one-size-fits-all answer. The healthier milk depends on your specific body needs:

Choose Cow Milk : If you are on a budget, focused on bone density and calcium, or have no digestive issues with dairy.

: If you are on a budget, focused on bone density and calcium, or have no digestive issues with dairy. Choose Camel Milk: If you are lactose intolerant, managing blood sugar levels (diabetes), or looking for an immunity boost during recovery from illness.

Cow milk is the traditional dependable milk variant, but camel milk is a speciality that may be used. While the higher cost and salty, slightly sharp taste of camel milk might be a hurdle, its therapeutic benefits, especially in the case of rising lifestyle diseases, make it a worthy addition to your diet if your pocket allows.

Disclaimer: This content, including advice, provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.