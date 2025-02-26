Advertisement
Army Truck Targeted In Jammu And Kashmir's Rajpuri, No Reports Of Damage

An army truck came under fire from terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Sunderbani today, officials said

Army Truck Targeted In Jammu And Kashmir's Rajpuri, No Reports Of Damage
An army truck came under attack in J&K today (File)
New Delhi:

An army vehicle came under fire from suspected terrorists in a forward village near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday, officials said.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties in the brief firing near Phal village in Sunderbani sector, they said.

The terrorists, believed to be hiding in a forest, fired a few rounds at the army vehicle passing through the area -- considered a traditional infiltration route for militants.

The troops returned fire while reinforcements were rushed to neutralise the terrorists, the officials said.

The army launched a cordon and search operation in the area.

Indian Army, Jammu And Kashmir, Army Truck Jammu And Kashmir
