Terrorist Tasked By Pak-Based Jaish To Kill Nupur Sharma Arrested: UP Cops

The terrorist has been identified as Mohammed Nadeem from Gangoh village in Saharnpur, said police

A Jaish-e-Muhammad terrorist tasked to kill BJP leader Nupur Sharma has been arrested by Uttar Pradesh Police.

Nupur Sharma was suspended as spokesperson for the BJP after her comments about the Prophet triggered huge protests in India and a series of official complaints by Gulf countries.

The terrorist has been identified as Mohammed Nadeem, a resident of Kunda Kala village of UP's Saharanpur.

JeM (Jaish-e-Muhammad) and TTP (Tehreek-e-Taliban) were in direct contact with the 25-year-old terrorist, informed Anti-Terrorist Squad of UP Police.

The UP ATS received information that a man in Saharanpur, influenced by Jaish and TTP ideology, was preparing for a "Fidayeen" attack.

Mohammed Nadeem was ready to travel to Pakistan for arms training revealed his phone records and messages, said police.

A mobile phone was recovered from him, in which a PDF document titled "Explosive Course Fidae Force" was found, informed the ATS.

Additionally, chat and voice messages with Jaish and Tehreek-e-Taliban said police, have been recovered from Mohammed Nadeem's phone.

He received training in creating virtual phone numbers from terror organisations, said police. A Pakistani named Saifullah was training him to carry out a "Fidayeen" attack on government buildings or police forces. The terrorist was asked to travel to Pakistan for special training.

The terrorist has also named his Indian accomplices in the case and an investigation is underway, said police.

Police said Mohammed Nadeem was in touch with the terror groups through WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook Messenger, Club House and other social media platforms.