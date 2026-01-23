Pak-Based Jaish Terrorist Shot Dead In Encounter In J&K's Kathua

A Pakistani terrorist associated with the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) was killed by security forces in a gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Friday.

"A Pakistani Jaish terrorist has been neutralised by a small JKP team in a joint operation with the Army and CRPF in the general area of Billawar, Kathua district," Inspector General of Police, Jammu range, Bhim Sen Tuti said in a post on X.

The terrorist has been identified as JeM commander Usman. A large quantity of arms and ammunition, including an M4 automatic rifle, was recovered from him, officials told PTI.

The encounter comes days after an underground hideout of JeM terrorists located at an altitude of 12,000 feet in the Kishtwar district was busted by security forces.

The hideout was carved with multiple entry and exit points, and could accommodate over four terrorists at a time. It was equipped with essentials like food, cooking gas, desi ghee, cereals, and blankets.

One army jawan, identified as Havildar Gajendra Singh, was killed in action, and seven others were injured in a firefight with terrorists as part of the operation as part of the ongoing "Operation Trashi-I," aimed at neutralising JeM terrorists in the region.