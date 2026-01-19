Jaish Terrorist Hideout Located At Altitude Of 12,000 Feet Busted In J&K

Security forces have achieved a significant breakthrough in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar after busting an underground hideout of Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists located at an altitude of 12,000 feet in the Singhpora area of Chhatroo on Monday.

The hideout, cleverly carved with multiple entry and exit points, could accommodate over four terrorists at a time and was equipped with essentials like food, cooking gas, desi ghee, cereals, and blankets.

This operation is part of the ongoing "Operation Trashi-I," which is aimed at neutralising Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists in the region.

The operation was launched yesterday following intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists, and it's the latest in a series of encounters in the Jammu region this year.

One army jawan, identified as Havildar Gajendra Singh, was killed in action and seven others were injured in a firefight with terrorists.

The hideout's discovery comes as security forces continue to cordon off the area, with multiple teams, including the Army, police, and paramilitary forces, supported by drones and sniffer dogs, combing the terrain.

Authorities remain vigilant, especially with Republic Day approaching, and have intensified efforts to prevent any terrorist activities.

Monday's operation follows a significant counter-terrorism action last week in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, where security forces busted three Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorist hideouts on Friday.

During this operation, terrorists opened fire on security forces, leading to an exchange of fire that lasted throughout the night.

Police said two empty M4 cartridges, a plastic box with desi ghee, a polythene packet of almonds, hand gloves, a cap, a blanket, a tarpaulin sheet, a small pouch, and a polythene bag were recovered from the first hideout.

A cooking gas cylinder, cooking oil, a charger wire, hand gloves, cooking and eating utensils, an empty oil gallon, large plastic bags, a torch, blankets, a container, and wrappers of eatables, among other miscellaneous items, were recovered from the other two hideouts, according to police.