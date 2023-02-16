Terrorist Killed In Failed Infiltration Bid Along LoC In J&K's Kupwara

"Joint team of Army & #Police intercepted an infiltrating group in Saidpora forward area," said Kashmir Zone Police in a tweet

Search operation going on in the area (Representational)

Srinagar:

A terrorist was killed as security forces foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

"During the preceding night, based on a specific input generated by #Kupwara police, joint team of Army & #Police intercepted an infiltrating group in Saidpora forward area. The joint team has #neutralised one #infiltrator," police said in a tweet.

It said search operation was going on in the area. 

